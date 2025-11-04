In no other European country do so many people die on the road as in Switzerland. (archive picture) Keystone

Switzerland holds the European record for road deaths: The number of fatalities on Swiss roads has risen by 34 percent over the past five years - to 250 last year alone. In contrast, this figure has fallen in most European countries.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, the number of road deaths has risen by 34 percent since 2019 - the worst figure in Europe.

According to the BFU, there is a lack of political will to implement effective safety measures.

30 km/h, mandatory helmets or stricter controls: Many prevention measures fail in parliament. Show more

Switzerland is in danger of losing its reputation as one of the safest countries in Europe when it comes to road traffic. According to the new report by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC), the number of road deaths in Switzerland has risen by 34% in the last five years. In 2024, 250 people lost their lives on Swiss roads.

No other country in Europe has seen such a negative trend. In the same period, the number of victims in most European countries fell by an average of 12 percent.

Over a ten-year period, the picture is similarly sobering: While Europe as a whole reports a decrease of 17 percent, Switzerland is at an increase of 2.9 percent.

"Road safety is not a sure-fire success," warns Mario Cavegn, Head of Road Traffic at the Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU). A clear turnaround in traffic policy is now needed to stop the increase in fatal accidents.

In its press release, the BFU criticizes insufficient political commitment. "There are effective measures, but they can only be implemented if the political will is there," says Cavegn.

The BFU cites several examples in its press release. Since the minimum age for motorcyclists was lowered, the number of serious accidents involving under-18s has more than doubled. A mandatory helmet requirement for children riding bicycles has also been rejected by parliament.

The BFU is now calling for a politically anchored road safety target with a clear national action plan. This should be based on the so-called safe system approach - i.e. a strategy that focuses on safe roads, safe vehicles, appropriate speeds and responsible behavior.