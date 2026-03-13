  1. Residential Customers
In the Middle East conflict Switzerland refuses US military overflight

Sven Ziegler

13.3.2026

The US military was not allowed to fly over Swiss airspace. (symbolic image)
The US military was not allowed to fly over Swiss airspace. (symbolic image)
Boris Roessler/dpa

Switzerland has rejected two overflight requests from the US military. The Federal Council is still examining whether the conflict between the USA, Israel and Iran qualifies as a war under neutrality law.

13.03.2026, 11:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Switzerland has rejected two overflight requests from the US military.
  • The Federal Council has not yet decided whether the Middle East conflict is considered a war under neutrality law.
  • Military overflights by belligerent states could be prohibited in principle if such a classification were to be made.
Show more

Switzerland has denied the US military overflights through Swiss airspace. Two such requests have been rejected since the escalation in the Middle East began on February 28.

As the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) confirmed to CH Media, this was due to "procedural reasons". The applications would have required extensive clarification and could not be approved within the specified deadlines.

The decision comes at a time when the Federal Council is still examining how the conflict between the USA, Israel and Iran should be legally classified.

Federal Council examines neutrality law

President Guy Parmelin explained in the National Council that it is still unclear whether the conflict qualifies as a war under the law of neutrality. Armed conflicts between states would have to reach a certain duration and intensity for this to be the case.

Ex-advisor goes after Trump.

Ex-advisor goes after Trump"The regime will fall on Tuesday," says Maybrit Illner's expert

If the Federal Council comes to this conclusion, this would have clear consequences for Switzerland as a neutral country. Military overflights of states that are directly involved in hostilities would then have to be prohibited in principle. Arms exports to belligerent countries would also no longer be permitted.

Authorization required for military overflights

Foreign states require a so-called "diplomatic clearance" for military flights through Swiss airspace.

These applications are reviewed by the Federal Office of Civil Aviation together with the Directorate of International Law in the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and the Swiss Air Force.

Requests with major political implications - for example to support military operations - are submitted to the Federal Council for a decision.

According to the FOCA, no such request has been received by the Federal Council since the beginning of the recent escalation in the Middle East.

