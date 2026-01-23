Starting in 2027, bank employees will be entitled to 18 weeks of maternity leave. However, when it comes to parental leave, Switzerland still lags far behind many other European countries.

The baby has arrived—but the Swiss parents will be back at work soon. (File photo)

Two More Weeks for Bank Employees Switzerland Remains at the Bottom of the List in Europe When It Comes to Parental Leave

Here's what it's all about Starting in 2027, bank employees will be entitled to 18 weeks of paid maternity leave. The banking industry is thus improving its benefits for new mothers.

Despite the extension, Switzerland still ranks last in Europe when it comes to parental leave. Many countries offer significantly longer and more equitable leave arrangements for both mothers and fathers.

From Sweden to Spain, examples across Europe show just how differently maternity leave and parental leave are regulated. Summary created with

New mothers mothers employed by a bank will be able to stay with their babies for two weeks longer starting in 2027, as reported by the news portal “Nau” reports. Starting January 1, the industry will grant 18 weeks of fully paid maternity leave. The legal requirement in Switzerland is 14 weeks at 80 percent of salary. By Swiss standards, the banking sector already offered better conditions than this.

However, the Federal Commission Dini Mueter (EKdM) believes that the increase for bank employees is not enough. It advocates for fair parental leave in Switzerland. “Most women—over 80 percent—extend their maternity leave at their own expense. Only 18 percent of mothers return to work after 14 weeks,” the commission writes on its website.

"No, 14 to 18 weeks of maternity leave isn't enough," says EKdM representative Miranda Donati to "Nau."

In fact, Switzerland compares poorly to other European countries. While the systems vary from country to country—and sometimes there are different models within a single country—it’s generally true that no other country in Europe offers such a short parental leave period.

According to a UNICEF report from 2019, Switzerland is actually the least family-friendly country in Europe due to its short parental leave. Although paternity leave was increased to two weeks in 2021, Switzerland has hardly improved in international comparison.

From Andorra (20 weeks for mothers and, starting in 2030, 20 weeks for fathers as well) to Poland (32 weeks of fully paid parental leave, which can be split between the parents) to the Czech Republic (28 weeks for mothers, 2 weeks for fathers), all have more generous policies. Here are a few examples:

The Exemplary Ones

No surprise here: The Nordic countries are leading the way—both in terms of the length of family leave and gender equality. Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland do not have separate maternity and paternity leave; instead, they have parental leave.

In Sweden, there are a total of about 68 weeks, and both parents must take at least 90 days of parental leave. During this time, they receive 80 percent of their salary.

Parents in Norway can choose between a total of 49 weeks of parental leave with full pay or 59 weeks with 80 percent of their pay. For the 49-week option, both parents must take 15 weeks each; for the 59-week option, each parent must take 19 weeks. The remainder can be divided freely between the parents.

In Iceland, both parents are each entitled to six months of paid parental leave; up to six weeks of this leave may be transferred to the other parent.

In Finland, each parent is entitled to 160 days of parental leave, of which 63 days may be transferred to the other parent.

The Surprises

In addition to the Nordic countries, other European countries also offer parental leave that is either longer than average or provides equal rights.

Spain reformed its parental leave system in 2025 and introduced a uniform, gender-neutral system officially known as “Parental Leave for Childbirth and Childcare.” Both parents are each entitled to 19 weeks of paid leave. This time cannot be transferred to the other parent. Single parents are entitled to 32 weeks.

In Albania, mothers are entitled to one year of maternity leave. During the first half of that period, they receive 80 percent of their salary. During the second half, they receive only 50 percent.

She is entitled to 63 days, or about 9 weeks. After that, her partner can take over. Although he is officially entitled to only three days of paid paternity leave, he can take over from his wife once the legally mandated 63 days have expired. For the first 150 days, he receives 80 percent of his salary; thereafter, 50 percent. In total, the father is allowed to take a maximum of 38 weeks of paternity leave.

In Bulgaria, there is a very long and well-paid maternity leave as well as a short paternity leave. Both parents receive 90 percent of their salary during this time. Maternity leave lasts 58.5 weeks, or about 14 months. Of these, 45 days must be taken before the birth. After six months, the mother can transfer part of her leave to the father. The father is entitled to 15 days of paternity leave in any case.

The Minimalists

All EU member states must guarantee at least 14 weeks of paid maternity leave. During this period, wages must continue to be paid at a level at least equal to the health insurance contribution. Fathers are entitled to at least 10 days of paid leave following the birth of their child. However, most European countries are more generous, particularly when it comes to maternity leave—albeit only slightly in some cases.

France, for example, offers 16 weeks of maternity leave and 28 days of paternity leave. In Belgium, women receive 15 weeks and men 20 days.

Germany offers mothers 14 weeks of paid maternity leave; fathers receive ten days—exactly what is mandated by the EU. However, in addition to maternity and paternity leave, parents can take up to 36 months of parental leave. This is primarily a form of protection against termination, and the time is unpaid. Parents can, however, apply to the government for parental allowance of up to 1,800 euros per month.

In the member countries of the OECD Economic Cooperation and Development Organization, which includes not only European countries but also Switzerland, among others, the average length of maternity leave in 2022 was 18.5 weeks, and paternity leave was 2.3 weeks.

The United States is the only OECD country that does not provide a legal right to paid maternity leave. Many OECD countries also offer parental leave, which is paid at a lower rate—as is the case in Germany, for example. The average across all OECD countries is 39 weeks.

Bringing up the rear

No other country in Europe offers as little paid maternity and paternity leave as Switzerland. Even the two additional weeks for bank employees don't change that much.

This is one of the things the organizers of the Family Time Initiative want to change. They are calling for 18 weeks for mothers and 18 weeks for fathers. Signatures are still being collected for this until October 1. If 100,000 signatures are collected and the people and cantons approve the initiative, it would have to be implemented five years later. Switzerland is therefore likely to remain at the bottom of the list for at least a few more years.