Adriano Iseppi, a longtime SRF cross-country skiing expert, will become the new mayor of St. Moritz in 2027. His predecessor, Christian Jott Jenny, did not seek reelection after serving two terms.

Here's what it's all about St. Moritz has elected Adriano Iseppi as its new mayor.

The independent candidate won the second round of voting with 582 votes.

The longtime SRF cross-country skiing expert will take office on January 1, 2027, succeeding Christian Jott Jenny. Summary created with

On Sunday, St. Moritz, GR, elected Adriano Iseppi as its new mayor in the second round of voting. The independent candidate prevailed over three other candidates.

Iseppi received 582 votes. Close behind, Leandro Testa of the FDP received 514 votes.

Iseppi, 53, received the highest number of votes—643—in the first round of voting but fell short of an absolute majority by 59 votes. As a longtime SRF cross-country skiing expert, he is likely well known to many people outside the municipality as well. According to statements he made to Keystone-SDA, he ran for office because, after 13 years in the Upper Engadine, he had developed a desire to “dedicate myself even more to St. Moritz and the valley.”

Taking Office in the New Year

A particular priority for him is the Grevas School project, which involves expanding the school facilities. “This important project has been postponed for many years—in part for understandable reasons.” Now, he said, the task is to work together to develop a viable solution and move the project forward with the necessary determination.

Iseppi will take office on January 1, 2027. He succeeds Zurich-based entertainer Christian Jott Jenny. The independent candidate declined to seek a third term.

He has been mayor of St. Moritz since 2019: Zurich-based entertainer Christian Jott Jenny. Social Democratic Party

It remains to be seen whether Iseppi will continue to work as an SRF expert: “I haven’t worked out the details that far yet, but I’d like to continue working for SRF on a part-time basis in my free time,” Iseppi said in response to a query from “persoenlich.com”. He said he would first have to discuss this with the broadcaster.

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