Most cross-border commuters come from the French department of Haut-Rhin (54%), followed by the German districts of Lörrach (28%) and Waldshut (5%). sda (Archivbild)

In future, the country of employment will be responsible for the unemployment benefits of cross-border commuters. France is now planning to exert pressure on Switzerland to implement the agreement.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you France's Minister of Labor Jean-Pierre Farandou wants to put pressure on Switzerland to implement a new EU agreement.

According to the agreement, in future the country of work and no longer the country of residence should pay unemployment benefits for cross-border workers.

According to Farandou, France is losing 860 million euros per year (around 790 million francs) with the current regulation.

Switzerland is by far the most important country of employment for cross-border workers from France. Show more

The French Minister of Labor wants to put pressure on Switzerland to implement a new EU agreement. According to this agreement, the country of work and not the country of residence will pay unemployment benefits for cross-border commuters in future.

In the National Assembly in Paris on Tuesday, Labor Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou pointed out that France is losing 860 million euros per year (around 790 million francs) with the current system.

Switzerland is by far the most important country of employment for French cross-border commuters. 27,500 benefit recipients have worked there who now receive unemployment benefits in France.

"Will put pressure on Switzerland"

After all, there are agreements that bind Switzerland to the European Union, emphasized Farandou. Bern also derives many benefits from its good economic relations with the EU. "So I think that the European Union will exert pressure on Switzerland. We ourselves will put pressure on Switzerland," emphasized the Minister.

The European Union wants to reorganize responsibility for cross-border commuters who have become unemployed. Instead of the country of residence, the country in which the unemployed person was last employed will in future be responsible for the payment of unemployment benefits.

In order for the regulation to come into force, it still needs the approval of the Council of Member States and the European Parliament in Brussels.

Switzerland benefits from the current system

As the country of employment, Switzerland already compensates the country of residence of the cross-border worker who has become unemployed - in this case France. Last year, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), reimbursements to France, Germany, Austria and Italy amounted to a total of CHF 283.3 million.

Seco compares this figure of just under CHF 300 million with revenue of around CHF 600 million. These revenues are the contributions made by cross-border commuters to the Swiss unemployment fund. The bottom line for Switzerland is therefore currently a plus of CHF 300 million per year.

If the EU reform were to be adopted, the balance would be reversed. According to estimates, Switzerland would incur a loss of CHF 300 to 600 million.