Candles and flowers gather in front of the bar where the accident occurred. Antonio Calanni/AP/dpa

After the tragic accident in Crans-Montana, Switzerland is showing great sympathy: people all over the country are offering help - from a room near the hospital to skin donations or support in dealing with the authorities.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, the mourning for the 40 victims of Crans-Montana is great: hundreds came to the memorial service in Valais.

Across the country, many people are showing solidarity and offering practical help on social media, such as accommodation, language skills or support with dealing with the authorities.

In addition to serious offers, however, there were also curious messages from self-proclaimed miracle healers and hypnotherapists. Show more

The grief for the 40 victims of Crans-Montana runs deep. A sea of flowers, candles and memories spread across the square in front of the Le Constellation bar where the accident took place. Two days ago on Sunday, hundreds came to the memorial service in the Valais vacation resort to remember the deceased.

The sympathy is evident throughout the country: people all over Switzerland want to help - with gestures of solidarity or small offers. On Facebook, for example, many are offering whatever support they can.

One woman writes: "I live near Zurich and would like to help the families in the hospital stays in the area. I speak English, French, German and Italian." Others provide accommodation - a room, a few days, sometimes more. "A small room near the university hospital in Geneva for ten days," offers one user.

Some help with their knowledge: "Hello. I'm happy to help families apply for benefits from the Swiss Disability Office," writes another woman on Facebook.

Occasionally people also want to donate skin

The University Hospital Zurich (USZ) has also noticed that people want to help. "We also increasingly received offers of accommodation. Others offered their services as doctors or nurses," USZ media spokesperson Marcel Schlatter told theTages-Anzeigernewspaper. Foreign doctors, interpreters, diplomats and psychiatrists also came forward.

Schlatter reports that some people even wanted to donate skin. However, this was not necessary: "There are so-called skin banks that have donor skin in stock. In the first few hours after the accident, we ordered organs abroad, which were brought to Switzerland by courier."

"Trying to soothe the burns from afar"

There were also some bizarre offers among the numerous letters. According to the USZ, one "miracle healer" who wanted to treat patients over the phone got in touch. Several hypnotherapists also offered their help to the university hospital.

Zurich Children's Hospital (Kispi) also received similar requests, as Head of Communications Marco Metzler told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. In addition, such "miracle healers" keep popping up on Facebook: Users comment there that they want to "try to soothe the burns from a distance".

The exact circumstances of the fire have not yet been fully clarified. Investigators are currently focusing on the French landlord and landlady. The cantonal police of the canton of Valais announced on Saturday evening that they have opened a criminal investigation into the bar operators.