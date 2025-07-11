The Swiss embassy in the Chinese capital Beijing urgently needs to be renovated. The Confederation has now quietly buried the ambitious new building project. Picture: Keystone

A planned new building for the Swiss embassy in Beijing is failing to meet building specifications, costing the Confederation four million francs. The plans have now been put on ice.

The planned construction of the new Swiss embassy in Beijing was secretly halted because Chinese authorities refused to grant planning permission.

The federal government had deliberately ignored building regulations and hoped for approval at a later date - a procedure that no longer works in China today.

The architectural competition and project planning cost four million francs of taxpayers' money. Show more

The new Swiss embassy in Beijing was supposed to be modern, prestigious and an architectural exclamation mark - with exposed concrete, a glass front and a striking presence in the heart of China.

But now it's clear that the dream of a showpiece building is over.

As SRF "Investigativ" reveals, the construction project is on ice - for good. Officially, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is talking about a postponement, but internal documents show: The project has already been secretly buried.

The reason? The Chinese authorities are refusing the building permit. The planned building disregards boundary distances and violates building regulations.

According to well-informed circles, the federal government is said to have deliberately taken a gamble - in the hope that approval could be secured "through the back door". This did not work out.

"The first talks on this were held over ten years ago," admits the FDFA. In a country as dynamic as China, standards have simply changed.

SFAO criticized the project as early as 2023

The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) already criticized the new construction project in the summer of 2023. It did not meet efficiency and cost-effectiveness criteria. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has rejected the criticism.

Despite the lack of approval, four million francs have already been invested in the prestigious project - for the architectural competition, planning and project planning. Federal staff have also invested working hours.

The official line is that the investment is "not lost", as a new building will be necessary at some point.

Existing embassy is outdated and too small

In fact, the need is undisputed. The current embassy is outdated, the building services are outdated and the earthquake safety is no longer up to date. And there is no longer enough space:

Instead of 100, 132 workstations will be needed in future - a third more than before.

But instead of a new building, there is now a backdown. At a strategy meeting in March 2025, it was admitted: They don't even know how many offices are really needed.

The result: instead of a new building, the plan is now to renovate. With minor interventions, the plan is to continue using the buildings for another 10 to 15 years.

