The new Swiss embassy in Beijing was supposed to be modern, prestigious and an architectural exclamation mark - with exposed concrete, a glass front and a striking presence in the heart of China.
But now it's clear that the dream of a showpiece building is over.
As SRF "Investigativ" reveals, the construction project is on ice - for good. Officially, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is talking about a postponement, but internal documents show: The project has already been secretly buried.
The reason? The Chinese authorities are refusing the building permit. The planned building disregards boundary distances and violates building regulations.
According to well-informed circles, the federal government is said to have deliberately taken a gamble - in the hope that approval could be secured "through the back door". This did not work out.
"The first talks on this were held over ten years ago," admits the FDFA. In a country as dynamic as China, standards have simply changed.
SFAO criticized the project as early as 2023
The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) already criticized the new construction project in the summer of 2023. It did not meet efficiency and cost-effectiveness criteria. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has rejected the criticism.
Despite the lack of approval, four million francs have already been invested in the prestigious project - for the architectural competition, planning and project planning. Federal staff have also invested working hours.