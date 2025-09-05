  1. Residential Customers
Parmelin in Washington Switzerland submits "optimized" offer to USA in customs dispute

Sven Ziegler

5.9.2025

Federal Councillor Parmelin is on his way to the USA. (archive picture)
Federal Councillor Parmelin is on his way to the USA. (archive picture)
sda

Surprise in Bern: Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has canceled his planned appearance at the umbrella organization Economiesuisse. Instead, he traveled to the USA at short notice - where talks at ministerial level are scheduled.

05.09.2025, 10:34

05.09.2025, 14:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Guy Parmelin has canceled his planned appearance at Economiesuisse on Friday
  • The Minister of Economic Affairs has traveled to the USA at short notice
  • Talks at ministerial level are planned there today, as confirmed by the EAER
Show more

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin has traveled to the USA at short notice. As the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) confirmed to SRF, talks "at ministerial level" are scheduled for Friday.

This means that the SVP Federal Councillor has had to cancel his planned appearance at the Economiesuisse business umbrella organization.

In the afternoon it becomes clear that the current trip to the USA by Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is about a new offer from the national government to the USA in the customs dispute. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Friday during an appearance before the media in Reichenau GR.

"We have drawn up an optimized offer to the USA," confirmed Cassis in response to a question from a journalist from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Parmelin was holding talks in the USA about this offer. The economics minister's trip was part of the second round of negotiations on the customs issue.

Trade dispute has been raging for months

Cassis did not comment on the exact program of Parmelin's trip. The Federal Department of Economic Affairs had previously announced that Cassis had traveled to the USA on Friday night for talks at ministerial level. No further details were given.

The USA is one of Switzerland's most important trading partners. Accordingly, the talks could be related to the recent tense trade relations. It was only in the summer that there were differences in talks between Switzerland and Washington - including over drug prices and customs issues. The USA has imposed a 39 percent tariff hammer on Switzerland.

+++ Update to follow +++

