Following the U.S. announcement of new tariffs against 60 countries, Switzerland has taken note of the announced U.S. additional tariff of up to 12.5 percent on Swiss imports.

As the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (WBF) stated in response to an inquiry from Keystone SDA early Friday morning, Switzerland firmly rejects the allegations of forced labor raised in the context of the U.S. investigations.

"The total tariff will be raised to at least 12.5 percent, but existing most-favored-nation tariffs will be taken into account. This puts Switzerland on par with Japan and South Korea, but in a less favorable position than the EU and Taiwan, which have a total tariff of 10 percent,” the WBF told Keystone SDA.

Compared to most of the other countries examined, Switzerland is in a better position because an additional tariff of 12.5 percent is added to the most-favored-nation tariff; however, certain countries, such as Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, are subject to an additional tariff of only 10 percent. In addition, the WBF noted that exceptions apply to certain Swiss products. Switzerland continues to seek a legally binding agreement with the United States.