Following the U.S. announcement of new tariffs against 60 countries, Switzerland has taken note of the announced U.S. additional tariff of up to 12.5 percent on Swiss imports.

As the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education, and Research (WBF) stated early Friday morning in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA, Switzerland firmly rejects the allegations of forced labor raised in the context of the U.S. investigations.

"The total tariff will be raised to at least 12.5 percent, but existing most-favored-nation tariffs will be taken into account. This puts Switzerland on par with Japan and South Korea, but in a worse position than the EU and Taiwan, which have a total tariff of 10 percent,” the WBF told Keystone-SDA.

Compared to most of the other countries examined, Switzerland is in a better position because an additional tariff of 12.5 percent is added to the most-favored-nation tariff; however, certain countries, such as Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, are subject to an additional tariff of only 10 percent. In addition, the Federal Office of Education, Research, and Innovation (WBF) noted that exceptions apply to certain Swiss products. Switzerland continues to seek a legally binding agreement with the United States.

New U.S. tariffs create competitive disadvantages

The business umbrella organization Economiesuisse views the new U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports as an additional burden on Swiss companies. “From Economiesuisse’s perspective, this decision is neither understandable nor justified,” the association announced early Friday morning. The new tariff rate creates competitive disadvantages compared to countries with lower tariff rates, including the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom.

Economiesuisse also rejected the accusation that Switzerland is not doing enough to combat the import of goods produced through forced labor. “There is no evidence that Swiss supply chains are being used to smuggle goods produced through forced labor into the U.S. market. Forced labor is already prohibited in Switzerland under constitutional, civil, and criminal law,” the association explained. Furthermore, Switzerland has ratified the relevant ILO conventions and implemented the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Uncertainty Persists for Businesses

With today’s announcement, the U.S. is currently adhering to the memorandum of understanding agreed upon with Switzerland last November. This sets a cap of 15 percent on most U.S. import tariffs on goods from Switzerland. For its part, Switzerland has already implemented key elements of the memorandum, according to Economiesuisse. At the same time, the new tariff rate increases the costs for Swiss exports without eliminating the existing uncertainty. This makes it all the more important that the ongoing U.S. investigation into alleged overcapacity in industrial production does not result in any additional tariff burdens.

The umbrella business organization is now calling for talks with the U.S. to continue so that the competitive disadvantage compared to the EU and other countries can be eliminated and further trade-related uncertainties can be prevented.