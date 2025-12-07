Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis spoke to "SonntagsBlick" about Switzerland's goals for the OSCE Chairmanship. (archive picture) Keystone

Switzerland will chair the OSCE from 2026. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis wants to prepare the organization for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis wants to use Switzerland's OSCE Chairmanship in 2026 to prepare for a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. "My goal is for us as the OSCE to be ready," said Cassis in an interview with SonntagsBlick.

A deal between Russia and Ukraine sought by US President Donald Trump could happen "all of a sudden - like the Gaza deal".

The Swiss OSCE Chairmanship has a total of three priorities: consolidating the organization as a security policy exchange platform for confidence-building measures, finding a solution to the blocked budget issue and preparing for a possible deployment after a ceasefire.

The OSCE could send observers at short notice, monitor a ceasefire line and supervise elections. "But the front line currently consists of 1,300 kilometers - the OSCE alone is too small to observe the entire length; this would require a great deal of commitment on the part of the participating states," said Cassis.

USA as largest contributor criticizes OSCE

According to the Foreign Minister, the USA, as the largest contributor, criticizes that the organization, like other multilateral institutions, has "lost its compass" and is pushing for budget cuts.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) brings together 57 states from Europe to North America. All decisions must be made by consensus and each member has a right of veto. Finland holds the chairmanship of the organization until the end of the year.

From January 1, Switzerland will take over this position for one year. The OSCE is currently deadlocked when it comes to adopting a budget and determining the chairmanship for 2027.