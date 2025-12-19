Popular tourist destination Jungfraujoch. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Christian Beutler

The marketing organization Switzerland Tourism is expecting a record year in 2025. Its head, Martin Nydegger, rejects the criticism that promotional videos featuring celebrities such as Roger Federer are boosting overtourism.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Overnight stays are expected to grow by one to two percent compared to the previous year, as Switzerland Tourism Director Martin Nydegger told "Blick". The number of overnight stays rose by 2.6 percent to 42.8 million in the previous year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office in February. The industry thus broke the overnight stays record set in 2023 with 41.8 million overnight stays.

Nydegger said in an interview published on Friday that the industry needs overnight stays to grow by one to two percent in order to finance all investments. Nydegger was unable to quantify the extent to which this growth is attributable to campaigns by the marketing organization - such as promotional videos featuring celebrities like Roger Federer. "We assume internally that every sixth guest is attributable to our global marketing," he said.

"Ridiculous" fee for celebrities in promotional videos

In an interview with "Blick", Nydegger rejected the criticism that such campaigns boost overtourism. Switzerland Tourism does not want to exert any additional pressure on tourism hotspots. "With Roger Federer and Halle Berry, we are targeting less well-visited regions and want to steer tourists more towards the fall season," he said. Nydegger's general appeal when criticizing overtourism is: "Don't turn a few places into a nationwide phenomenon."

The Director of Switzerland Tourism also emphasized that Federer had earned nothing personally from the campaign. According to the organization, which is half-funded by public money, it paid a "moderate contribution" to Federer's foundation. The amount - also for other stars - was not disclosed. If he were allowed to name the amount, "you would lean over the table and shake my hand at the ridiculous amount these celebrities pay to promote Switzerland," Nydegger told Blick.

Martin Nydegger, Director of Switzerland Tourism. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Raisa Durandi

The Federal Council wants to cut financial aid for Switzerland Tourism to promote travel. The Council of States approved this on Thursday by 22 votes to 20. The savings effect over the years 2027 to 2029 amounts to a total of CHF 34.1 million.