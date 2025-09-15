Chicken is becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland

Switzerland is apparently making an explosive concession in the customs dispute with the USA: the Federal Council has signaled that it will allow chlorinated chicken from the United States in future. Consumer advocates warn of a dangerous breach of the dam.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to "NZZ am Sonntag", the Federal Council wants to allow the import of chlorine-treated US chicken.

So-called chlorinated chickens are currently banned in Switzerland and the EU.

Consumer protection groups are strongly opposed to the plan and point to health risks. Show more

The Federal Council is trying to find a solution to the customs dispute with the United States - and is resorting to a delicate means. As the "NZZ am Sonntag" reports, the national government has signaled to Washington that it will allow the import of chlorinated poultry meat.

In the USA, it is standard practice for chickens to be immersed in a chlorine bath after slaughter. The process is intended to kill germs such as salmonella or campylobacter.

In Switzerland, however, this practice is prohibited - as is the import of such products, as confirmed by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO).

Consumer advocates are vehemently opposed to the project. "We were already against chlorinated chickens when they were discussed in earlier free trade talks. Nothing has changed in our position," President Nadine Masshardt told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper. Moreover, the treatment does not kill all pathogenic germs.

Chlorine chicken repeatedly causes controversy

The US authorities, on the other hand, point out that it is safe. After chlorine treatment, the poultry is cleaned with water and there is no evidence of negative consequences for consumers.

The background to the concession is the deadlocked tariff dispute with Washington. President Donald Trump did not sign a declaration of intent at a meeting with Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter. The commitment to open up to US chicken could now become part of a new offer.

Chlorinated chicken has been a symbol of controversy for years. After slaughter, the chickens are either immersed in a water bath containing the chemical or sprayed. The meat is then cooled to below four degrees within an hour to inhibit the growth of bacteria. However, this does not make the meat completely germ-free. The decisive factor remains preparation at at least 75 degrees in order to kill all pathogens.

The discussion about chlorinated chicken was a political issue, particularly during the TTIP negotiations between the USA and the EU. Many consumers feared for their health, saw their taste compromised and warned of disadvantages for European producers. Critics also complained that the approval would open the door to further chemical processes.