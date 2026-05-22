Federal Councillor Beat Jans is under pressure on the subject of repatriations. sda (Archivbild)

A new agreement between Switzerland and Morocco should ensure that rejected asylum seekers can be deported more quickly.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland and Morocco have reached an agreement to speed up the return of rejected asylum seekers.

In future, the identification of rejected asylum seekers should only take a maximum of 30 days. Previously, it took over 150 days on average.

Replacement travel documents are also to be issued much more quickly.

The agreement still has to be approved by the Federal Council. Show more

Switzerland and Morocco want to be able to better return people with unauthorized residence to their home countries in future. Representatives of the two countries adopted an agreement to this effect in the Moroccan capital Rabat on Friday.

The agreement provides for an accelerated procedure for the identification and repatriation of these persons, as announced by the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) on the same day.

The agreement was signed by Vincenzo Mascioli, Swiss State Secretary for Migration, and Khalid Zerouali, Morocco's Director of Migration and Border Control.

Upon request, SEM media spokesperson Daniel Bach confirmed a statement by blick.ch, according to which the identification of rejected asylum seekers previously took over 150 days on average. In future, it should only take a maximum of 30 days. Replacement travel documents are also to be issued much more quickly.

According to Bach, the official signing of the agreement will take place later and must still be approved by the Federal Council.

According to the latest SEM communiqué, Mascioli and Zerouali also agreed to strengthen police cooperation, in particular through targeted training initiatives and the exchange of specialist knowledge.

Federal Council under pressure

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita had already focused on migration during a visit by Bourita to Bern in mid-April.

Even then, it was reported that Bern and Rabat had begun talks to improve readmission procedures and strengthen consular cooperation.

The Federal Council is under political pressure to deport more consistently - the SVP in particular repeatedly puts the issue on the agenda in parliament.