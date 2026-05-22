According to the Workforce 2025 study, 22% of doctors will have to be replaced by 2030 (symbolic image) Imago

Switzerland has more doctors than ever before. Despite this, experts are warning of an increasing shortage - particularly among GPs and in certain regions.

Barman Nicolas

No time? blue News summarizes for you With 42,600 doctors, Switzerland has reached a new high.

Nevertheless, according to experts, a shortage is looming because many doctors will soon be retiring.

GP practices and less densely populated regions are particularly affected. Show more

At first glance, the figures seem reassuring: there have never been as many doctors working in Switzerland as there are today. According to data from the FMH, Statistik Vaud and the Swiss Health Observatory, there are currently around 42,600 doctors working in Switzerland. However, according to experts, this record number conceals an increasingly fragile reality.

This is because the medical system is under pressure from several sides. On the one hand, the medical profession is ageing rapidly. The average age is now 50, and one in four doctors is already 60 or older. At the same time, the demand for medical care is rising steadily - partly due to the ageing population and the increase in chronic illnesses.

Added to this is the strong dependence on foreign countries. Four out of ten doctors in Switzerland did not obtain their diploma in Switzerland. This puts Switzerland well above the OECD average of around 20 percent. As recently as 2014, the proportion of foreign doctors was 31%.

One canton in western Switzerland stands out in particular

The trend is particularly visible in the canton of Vaud. Around 4,200 doctors there have a license to practice. The number sounds high - but the population is also growing rapidly. The canton now has more than 850,000 inhabitants. Nevertheless, regions such as Gros-de-Vaud, Lavaux-Oron and the west of Lausanne are still considered to be comparatively poorly supplied, according to the report.

Basic care remains a key problem. While Switzerland as a whole has 4.6 doctors per 1,000 inhabitants, which is in line with the European average, the density of GPs has fallen to just 0.8 per 1,000 inhabitants. According to experts, this is not enough. At least 1.0 is set as the target value - similar to Germany or France.

Many patients are already feeling the consequences today. According to the "Workforce 2025" study, more than 75 percent of doctors surveyed are already experiencing a shortage in their region. At the same time, the system is facing a major wave of retirements: according to the study, around 22% of current doctors will have to be replaced by 2030, and as many as 40% by 2035.

The situation is further complicated by changes in everyday working life. More and more young doctors are opting for part-time models or taking a temporary break from their careers. According to the report, a survey of 400 doctors showed that more than half had already taken a break of several months.

Experts focus on increased prevention

The relationship between doctors and patients is also changing. The previous model, in which the doctor made decisions alone, is increasingly disappearing. Today, decisions are made more jointly - which is generally seen as positive, but at the same time requires more time per consultation.

Experts therefore see several construction sites at the same time. More students should be attracted to general practice. At the same time, more flexible training paths, more attractive working conditions and less administrative work are needed. Health centers and group practices could also help to organize care in a more stable way in the long term.

Experts are also increasingly focusing on prevention. Health promotion, vaccinations, early detection and combating risk factors could help to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system. Because one thing seems clear: without enough GPs, medical care in Switzerland is likely to become an ever greater problem in the long term.