Danger of mudslides: The Valais authorities have ordered the closure of Switzerland's highest campsite in Arolla. The decision was taken by the State Council at the beginning of July.

The Valais authorities have ordered the closure of Switzerland's highest campsite in Arolla. The mayor of Evolène VS, Virginie Gaspoz, confirmed a report by the newspaper "Le Nouvelliste" to the news agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday.

After the storms of 2024, which led to flooding of the River Borgne and weakened the banks, it was known that the hazard map would be updated, she said.

"We had hoped that we would be able to operate the campsite this year, as we knew that the current zoning plan would be revised," she continued. But the canton decided otherwise. According to the cantonal building commission, the danger situation at the campsite in Arolla, located at the foot of the mountains and on the banks of the Borgne, has worsened. The safety of visitors is no longer guaranteed.

The commission therefore ordered the immediate closure of the campsite on June 12. The operators lodged an appeal, but the canton of Valais rejected it and confirmed the planned closure of the campsite for July 13.

Camping at almost 2000 meters

The Arolla campsite is located at an altitude of 1950 meters and counts 12,000 overnight stays per year in a region known for its mountain activities. For the operators, who are quoted in the Valais newspaper, this is "a slap in the face".

The municipality is currently working on a relocation, Gaspoz said. "We are currently in talks about an alternative site in order to be able to continue this summer season," the operators wrote on their website.

Valais has been in the headlines recently due to a series of natural disasters. In addition to the landslide in Blatten in the Lötschental on 28 May, debris flows occurred in the Val de Bagnes in June.