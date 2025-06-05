Numerous members of parliament appeared in traditional dress at the Federal Palace for National Costume Day. Switzerland's highest-ranking woman even wore the traditional costume during a rebuke - and made it a little friendlier.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several parliamentarians appeared in traditional costume in the Federal Palace on Thursday, as National Costume Day falls on a Friday without a session this year.

The parliamentary group "Folk Culture" had called for participation in advance - across all parties.

Left-wing and green politicians such as Katja Christ and Mathias Zopfi also took part, showing their interest and pride in Swiss traditions. Show more

In the middle of the army debate, the highest-ranking Swiss woman put a colleague in his place: National Council President Maja Riniker (FDP) reminded SVP politician Jean-Luc Addor in a friendly and firm tone that only one question is allowed during question time. The Valais politician had asked the Federal Councillor two questions at once - which is prohibited for "interposed questions".

What was unusual was not the rebuke - but the fact that Riniker gave it in a costume.

She was not the only one in traditional dress that day. On Thursday, numerous parliamentarians appeared in the Federal Palace in traditional costume. The occasion was the National Day of Traditional Costume, which officially falls on June 6 - but this year on a Friday when Parliament is not in session. Without further ado, the event was therefore brought forward to Thursday.

GLP National Councillor Christ was a newcomer to traditional costume

The event was called for by the parliamentary group "Folk Culture". In a flyer, the co-presidents - including National Councillor Priska Wismer-Felder (Lucerne) and Councillor of States Mathias Zopfi (Glarus) - called on their colleagues to come to the Federal Parliament in traditional costume on June 5. The appeal was signed by six members from both chambers and various parties.

This is how the representatives of the people appeared in the Federal Palace on Thursday. ZVG

Green Liberal National Councillor Katja Christ (Basel-Stadt) appeared in traditional Riechem costume for the first time this year. She had kept a promise to her parliamentary group colleague Céline Weber, she told blue News. Weber, Co-President of the parliamentary group, has been wearing her traditional costume for years. Weber herself says of the Trachtentag: "I think it's something very nice. It's really rare to have the opportunity to wear a traditional costume."

Weber emphasized that it is important for parliamentarians to show interest and pride in Swiss traditions - regardless of their party affiliation. The Trachtentag offers a good opportunity to make this interest visible, she said.

Parliamentary authority shares photos

Although the event was organized informally and without an official character, it was obviously very well received: even the parliamentary services shared photos on Instagram of parliamentarians proudly wearing their traditional costumes.

Center politician Marie-France Roth Pasquier was particularly pleased about the "Day of Costume" - or, as it is called in French: Journée des costumes. Marie-France Roth Pasquier

Councillor of States Mathias Zopfi (Greens/GL) was one of the few men - and the even rarer left-wingers - who appeared in traditional dress on Thursday. "Every year on June 6, some of us wear traditional costume in the Federal Palace," he said. "This time we brought it forward a day because Friday is a day off."

Zopfi opted for the Glarus thistle shirt, although the so-called buffalo - a knitted jacket - is actually customary in his valley. "I still have my grandfather's jacket, but he was less than 1.60 meters tall and I'm 1.85 - unfortunately it doesn't fit," he explains. The Thistle shirt, on the other hand, is "quick to put on and very comfortable".

After the council meeting, he quickly changed again - "a matter of a few minutes". Compared to the more elaborate women's costumes, this was a clear advantage. "But it was a bit warm in the council chamber," he said with a grin.

Councillor of States Mathias Zopfi (left) and National Councillor Simon Stadler posed together for a photo on Instagram. ZVG

