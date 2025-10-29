The shop at Schüpfen station opened in 1999. Screenshot Homegate

Switzerland's first Avec store is history: Valora has quietly closed the store at Schüpfen station. Following a change in strategy, the company now only wants to be present in locations with more customers.

Lea Oetiker

After 26 years, it was over: the Avec at Schüpfen station in the canton of Bern has closed down - Valora has quietly closed the Avec store, as the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper writes.

The small store was opened in 1999 and was the first Avec in Switzerland - together with one in Brügg BE and Mettmenstetten ZH. In order to revitalize small railroad stations in the countryside, SBB developed a concept for quick shopping together with Valora and Migros. As the stores were located directly at railroad stations, they were allowed to stay open longer and even on Sundays, as the newspaper continues.

But there wasn't always an Avec branch at Schüpfen station. In the meantime, it bore the Migrolino logo. In 2020, Valora won an SBB competition to operate 260 station stores throughout Switzerland - including the one in Schüpfen.

"Attractive catering space"

The kiosk company returned with the Avec brand, but is now withdrawing again. Valora explained the move to the Berner Zeitung newspaper with a change in strategy: in future, the company wants to concentrate on locations with medium to high customer frequency.

SBB is now looking for new tenants. However, there will no longer be a store in future. The property has been advertised as an "attractive catering space" and the rental space is suitable for a "restaurant with seating in the Quick Offer area".

As the company already announced last year, the concept of the unattended "Avec-Box" will be completely discontinued - due to a lack of demand. Instead, Valora is focusing on so-called hybrid 24/7 stores, where staff work during the day and automated operations run at night.

The retailer operated six such locations last year, and the number is set to rise to over 20 stores in Switzerland by 2026. According to Valora, the experience gained from the closed self-service boxes will be incorporated into the further development of the new generation of stores.