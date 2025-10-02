The Administrative Court of the Canton of Zurich has overturned a decision by the Zurich Migration Office in the case of a young Syrian woman. Bild: sda (Symbolbild)

A young Syrian woman from Ticino wanted to move in with her husband in the canton of Zurich after their wedding. But the Zurich Migration Office forbade her to do so - and must now reverse its decision.

Wilhelm Flemmer

It happens occasionally that married couples do not live together. But the authorities can also get in the way, as the case of a Syrian couple shows. After the couple married last year, the next logical step was to follow: The woman, who was granted asylum with her family in Ticino in February 2023, wanted to move in with her husband. He lives in the canton of Zurich and has already had a residence permit for several years. However, Zurich cantonal authorities objected, as reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

One day after the wedding, the young woman applied to the Zurich Migration Office to move in with her husband - and was turned down. The reason: the Syrian woman is unemployed, so she does not meet one of the criteria for an application permit. This is because, according to Article 37, paragraph 2 of the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act: "Persons with a residence permit are entitled to a change of canton if they are not unemployed".

Appeal to the administrative court

The young woman was not prepared to accept this. She went to the Zurich Administrative Court, lodged an appeal and was proved right. In her complaint, according to the court, she invoked a principle of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), according to which family life must be guaranteed. This convinced the administrative court, as did another clause of the ECHR: family unity may only be prevented if national or public security is at risk.

And in the opinion of the Administrative Court, this does not apply in the case of the Syrian woman. The court argues that the distribution of foreign citizens among the cantons does represent a "significant public interest". In the case of the young woman, however, it was disproportionate to deny her a change of canton due to her unemployment. "The fact that both of them want to be gainfully employed and that this is also realistic due to their age and health" also speaks in the couple's favor. The husband therefore works on an hourly wage basis and is also dependent on social welfare.

And now? The Migration Office has now been instructed to approve the Syrian woman's application to change canton. The young woman and her husband are now allowed to live together.