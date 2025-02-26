This is what the accident site in the Gotthard Base Tunnel looked like after the derailment. Archive image: sda

Following the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel, it has come to light that the problem could be more far-reaching than previously assumed. A report shows that many freight wagons have a braking problem.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An investigation into the Gotthard derailment shows that the cause may not just be a broken wheel, but a general problem with block brakes.

Railroad experts criticize the fact that the maintenance regulations for freight wagons have not been adapted for years.

A near-disaster in November 2024 shows that the problem poses an acute danger, but political solutions are yet to be found.

The derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023 paralyzed the tunnel for over a year - and caused millions in damage. While a single broken wheel was previously thought to be the cause, an investigation by "Rundschau" shows that the problem lies deeper.

A confidential investigation report by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) concludes that it is a "systematic problem".

The investigation revealed that all wheels on the affected wagon exhibited the same cracking characteristics, regardless of the age of the wheels. The cause: thermal overload due to brakes that do not release completely. As a result, the wheels heat up, develop fine cracks - and can eventually break.

Several railroad experts contacted the "Rundschau" to point out the danger. They see three main problems that increase the risk of broken wheels on freight trains:

These three main problems increase the danger Block brakes: In most freight wagons, the wheel is braked directly by a brake block, which leads to excessive heating.

Higher speeds: Whereas freight trains used to travel at 60-80 km/h, today they often travel at 100 km/h. As a result, they have to brake much harder at a signal stop.

New brake blocks dissipate heat more poorly: instead of the cast iron used in the past, quiet composite brake blocks are now used, which accumulate heat in the wheel.

Despite these risks, the maintenance intervals have never been adjusted. A freight wagon only needs to be serviced every eight years or after 660,000 kilometers. By comparison, a car is checked twice during this period.

"The report clearly shows: We have a systematic problem with maintenance that has a massive impact on safety," warns long-time safety expert Hanspeter Hänni.

Near-disaster in November 2024

An incident on November 27, 2024 shows that the danger is not just theoretical: the freight train with the number 46105 was traveling across Switzerland - with a wheel that already had a full-length crack. The damage was only discovered by chance during an inspection in Domodossola and the train was stopped.

Experts agree: if the crack had widened further en route, it could have derailed - with potentially catastrophic consequences. The Swiss Safety Investigation Board recommends an immediate inspection of all freight wagons with block brakes and calls for a revision of the maintenance intervals.

However, the Federal Office of Transport considers itself bound by European legislation. Spokesman Andreas Windlinger admits: "We are taking too long. We would also be happy if it were quicker, but that's the reality and we have a system that we can't change on our own initiative."

Parliament blocks stricter liability rules

In order to make the operators of freight wagons more responsible, a proposal was discussed in Parliament to shift liability from the transport companies to the wagon keepers. This would have meant that the rail companies would no longer have to pay for damage, but the owners of the wagons.

However, the proposal was narrowly rejected in the last session. One of the opponents was SVP National Councillor Benjamin Giezendanner, who told "Rundschau": "Then a lot of wagon keepers in Europe would simply say: My wagons won't come to Switzerland."