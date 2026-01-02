First victim identifiedItalian golf talent (16) dies in fire disaster
Sven Ziegler
2.1.2026
The 16-year-old golfer Emanuele Galeppini has also died in the fire disaster in a bar in Crans-Montana. The teenager was living in Dubai and was regarded as a great talent in international junior golf.
Galeppini was originally from Genoa, but had been living with his family in Dubai in recent years. He had made a name for himself there as a young golfer and regularly took part in junior and amateur tournaments in the Middle East and Europe. His most recent successes included a tournament victory in an amateur competition in Dubai in the spring of 2025.
At the time of the disaster, the 16-year-old was in Switzerland with friends to celebrate the New Year. The fire broke out in the bar "Le Constellation" in the early hours of January 1. The exact circumstances are still being investigated.
Great shock in the scene
The death of the teenager has also caused great consternation in the international golf scene. The Italian Golf Federation paid tribute to Galeppini as a committed young sportsman who stood for fairness and passion. His family, friends and companions mourn the loss of a youngster who was predicted to have a promising sporting future.