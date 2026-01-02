  1. Residential Customers
First victim identified Italian golf talent (16) dies in fire disaster

Sven Ziegler

2.1.2026

Emanuele Galeppini died in the fatal fire in Crans-Montana.
Instagram/@federazioneitalianagolf

The 16-year-old golfer Emanuele Galeppini has also died in the fire disaster in a bar in Crans-Montana. The teenager was living in Dubai and was regarded as a great talent in international junior golf.

02.01.2026, 09:36

02.01.2026, 09:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 16-year-old golfer Emanuele Galeppini has died after the fire in Crans-Montana.
  • The teenager lived with his family in Dubai and was active in international junior golf.
  • The fire disaster claimed at least 40 lives and injured over 100 people.
Show more

The 16-year-old golfer Emanuele Galeppini was among the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The teenager died as a result of the fire that broke out in a bar in the Valais resort on New Year's Eve. In total, at least 40 people lost their lives and more than 100 others were injured.

Galeppini was originally from Genoa, but had been living with his family in Dubai in recent years. He had made a name for himself there as a young golfer and regularly took part in junior and amateur tournaments in the Middle East and Europe. His most recent successes included a tournament victory in an amateur competition in Dubai in the spring of 2025.

At the time of the disaster, the 16-year-old was in Switzerland with friends to celebrate the New Year. The fire broke out in the bar "Le Constellation" in the early hours of January 1. The exact circumstances are still being investigated.

Great shock in the scene

The death of the teenager has also caused great consternation in the international golf scene. The Italian Golf Federation paid tribute to Galeppini as a committed young sportsman who stood for fairness and passion. His family, friends and companions mourn the loss of a youngster who was predicted to have a promising sporting future.

Many parallels. New photo shows outbreak of the fire - reminiscent of another devastating disaster

Crans-Montana is well known in the golfing world as the venue for a traditional European Tour tournament. All the greater is the sympathy in sporting circles in view of the events in Valais.

Further victims of the fire disaster are still being identified. Many families are still waiting for certainty.

