An employee of the Bern tax administration came under scrutiny by the authorities due to a suspected falsified receipt in her own tax return. Although investigators found no evidence of improper preferential treatment, the canton is now tightening its rules.

Tax bills for 2024 are likely to be higher again in Lachen, Schwyz. (File photo)

The Canton of Bern is now responding Tax official submits falsified receipt for her own account

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a court ruling, an employee of the Bern Tax Administration submitted a “falsified” document in her own tax affairs.

The Bern Financial Control Office subsequently investigated a possible conflict of interest within the tax administration.

The investigations found no concrete evidence of preferential treatment. Nevertheless, the canton is tightening its procedures to avoid even the appearance of special treatment.

The case has been occupying Bernese politicians for years. At the center of it is an employee of the cantonal tax administration who was also dealing with the authorities regarding her own tax matter.

The trigger was a transaction from 2011, as reported by the “Berner Zeitung.” At the time, a company owned by the woman purchased a patent from a German firm. A dispute later arose over the tax treatment of a down payment of 90,000 francs.

In its ruling, the Tax Appeals Commission concluded that a submitted bank statement had been “falsified.” It also cited “numerous inconsistencies.” In the commission’s view, the payment should have been treated differently for tax purposes.

Financial Control Investigates Possible Conflict of Interest

Because the woman in question was herself employed by the tax administration, the Bern Financial Control Office intervened. It sought to clarify whether the employee might have benefited from her position within the agency when handling her own tax case.

Finance Director Astrid Bärtschi ordered an administrative investigation. Additionally, external expert opinions were sought.

These ultimately concluded that there was insufficient evidence of a specific conflict of interest. However, the Finance Commission of the Grand Council notes that various expert opinions on tax law issues sometimes reached different conclusions than the competent authorities.

Bern Takes Action Anyway

The affair is not without consequences. The Finance Commission has addressed the case in its latest activity report. In doing so, several organizational weaknesses were identified.

The tax administration is therefore adjusting its procedures. In the future, objections filed by employees will no longer be handled through the standard process but by a special expert group. Furthermore, in cases of doubt, additional tax assessment procedures will be consistently carried out and concluded with a decision that can be appealed.

The aim is to prevent even the impression of possible preferential treatment.