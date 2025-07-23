In the canton of Solothurn, 22 self-employed people have to fill in their tax returns again. Symbolbild: Keystone

In the canton of Solothurn, an external service provider has accidentally shredded 22 tax returns before they were digitized. Only self-employed persons are affected.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Solothurn, 22 tax returns were accidentally shredded before they could be scanned.

An external company that works with the canton is responsible for the error.

The tax office is demanding that the company significantly increase its quality controls, but is not taking any further action. Show more

Glitch at the tax office of the canton of Solothurn: 22 self-employed persons have to complete and submit their tax returns again. An external company working with the canton has mistakenly shredded their tax returns instead of scanning them.

As the tax office of the canton of Solothurn confirmed to the news agency Keystone-SDA on Wednesday, 22 tax returns submitted on paper from the year 2024 are affected by this incident. The SRF regional journal Aargau/Solothurn had previously reported on this.

In the canton of Solothurn, tax returns submitted on paper are scanned by a private company and then destroyed. This company destroyed 22 tax returns even though they had not yet been scanned.

"Significantly increase quality controls"

The collaboration with the external service provider has been in place since the beginning of 2020 and has so far been without any negative incidents, the tax office added. During this period, several hundred thousand tax returns have been scanned by the service provider.

There will be no consequences for the company. However, the tax office has asked the company to "significantly increase internal quality controls and implement immediate measures".