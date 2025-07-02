The accident occurred in Felsentäli in Schaffhausen. Schaffhauser Polizei

On Wednesday morning, a teacher fell during a school trip in Felsentäli in Schaffhausen. The 51-year-old suffered serious injuries.

Dominik Müller

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a 23-strong primary 1 class on a school trip made a stopover on the wooden bridge in the lower Felsentäli (town of Schaffhausen). For reasons as yet unexplained, the 51-year-old class teacher slipped during this break next to the wooden bridge, fell down a rocky slope around 15 meters high and was seriously injured on impact.

According to the Schaffhausen police, the primary school teacher who suffered the accident had to be rescued by the Schaffhausen fire department and flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. Lochstrasse and parts of Mühlentalstrasse had to be closed during the rescue work and traffic diverted.

Together with the emergency services, a school assistant who accompanied the excursion looked after the schoolchildren at the scene of the accident. Subsequently, specialists from school social work and the crisis intervention group of the Department of Education took care of the children. According to the circumstances, the children were well and all in the care of their parents.

The cause and circumstances of the accident are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Schaffhausen police.