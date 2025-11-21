The teacher is alleged to have filmed in the changing room of a gym. (symbolic image) sda

A teacher at the Wil-Uzwil Vocational and Further Education Center is suspected of having made unauthorized recordings in a changing room of the sports hall. The school reacted immediately - and the criminal authorities are investigating.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teacher at BZWU Wil-Uzwil was released and dismissed without notice.

The school immediately reported the suspicion of secret recordings to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

Authorization proceedings are underway against the teacher employed by the canton before an official investigation can take place. Show more

A teacher at the Wil-Uzwil Vocational and Further Education Center (BZWU) has been targeted by school management and law enforcement. The allegation is that other teachers were secretly filmed in the changing room of the sports hall in the Lindenhof school grounds in Wil. The "Tagblatt" first reported on this.

Rector Marco Frauchiger confirmed on request that the school management received corresponding information at the end of October and immediately called in the St. Gallen cantonal police. The affected premises were searched, but the police did not find any other devices, according to the school. At the same time, the BZWU initiated internal labor law investigations. "The protection of our students and teaching staff is our top priority," says Frauchiger.

These investigations led to an urgent suspicion - and to clear consequences: The teacher involved was initially released from her duties and has since been dismissed without notice. The school management is not providing any further information on the background or the identity of the person.

Public prosecutor's office investigating

In an internal communication, the BZWU informed all students and training companies at the Wil site about the incident. It is also investigating whether other people besides the teaching staff could be affected. There are no concrete indications to date.

The St. Gallen public prosecutor's office has confirmed that a police investigation is underway. However, an authorization procedure is required before official charges or coercive measures are possible: Because it concerns a teacher employed by the canton, the prosecution chamber must decide whether formal criminal proceedings may be opened. These proceedings are currently pending, the public prosecutor's office announced.

What happens next at the BZWU now depends on the results of the police investigation and the decision of the prosecution chamber.