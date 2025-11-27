Teachers are running away from the school in Pieterlen BE. Screenshot Google Maps

There is renewed unrest at the school in Pieterlen BE: a 61-year-old class teacher had to vacate his desk within hours this week. The reason: critical statements about the school management.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The school in Pieterlen BE has dismissed an experienced teacher with immediate effect after he made critical comments in public.

The 61-year-old was not even allowed to say goodbye to his 6th grade class.

The municipality cites a lack of trust as the reason - but does not wish to comment on the case. Show more

There is no peace at the Pieterlen BE school. Just a few weeks after new discussions about management changes and departures, another conflict has now become public: A 61-year-old class teacher was dismissed without notice on Tuesday - just hours after he had been called in for an interview.

The teacher had only come to the school in the summer to bring stability after several dismissals. However, he had already made critical comments to Radio Canal 3 and the "Bieler Tagblatt " at the end of October about the atmosphere in the school and the current management. At the time, he said that "not everything is right" at the school - "öpis chroset".

These statements now have consequences. According to the "Bieler Tagblatt" newspaper, the teacher was instructed to vacate his classroom immediately and leave the building immediately. He was forbidden to say goodbye to his 6th grade class. The municipality did not confirm the reasons or circumstances to the newspaper: "We do not comment on this case," said Philip Reid, the councillor responsible for education in the municipality.

The timing is particularly sensitive. The class in question is in the middle of preparations for the transfer to the upper school, including interviews. The teacher was considered committed and experienced. Alain Pichard, a teacher in Biel and colleague of many years, expressed his shock to the newspaper: "This hits the pupils and their parents hard."

Department of Education does not comment on the case

The school has now appointed an unusual duo for the class: Two siblings are taking over the lessons together - one of whom is still in education. The parents have already been informed.

The case is one in a series of turbulence. In Pieterlen, headteachers and teachers have left time and again recently, sometimes abruptly. In spring, a principal resigned immediately, followed shortly afterwards by a mass resignation among teachers. At the time, a task force had to ensure that all children were able to remain in the municipality.

The Bern Department of Education is also not commenting on the current case - it merely points out that municipalities are the appointing authority and that employment contracts can be terminated by either party without notice if there are important reasons.

However, the fact that another class has now lost its teacher in the middle of the school year is raising new questions in the village. And for many parents, the same disillusionment as in spring: what is actually going on at Pieterlen school?