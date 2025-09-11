The teacher hit her with a ruler. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Westend61

A teacher at the Spiritus Sanctus College in Brig hit a pupil with a ruler and then hugged her. He was convicted of assault by summary penalty order - and lost his job.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teacher in Brig hit a pupil on the hand with a ruler.

The public prosecutor sentenced him to a fine for assault.

The college in Brig dismissed him and emphasized its zero-tolerance policy on violence. Show more

At the end of February 2025, an incident occurred at the Spiritus Sanctus College in Brig that now has legal and professional consequences for a teacher. According to a penalty notice obtained by the Walliser Bote, the teacher held a pupil back after class because he thought her corrected French exam had been manipulated.

The teacher asked the teenager what punishment she thought was appropriate. When she suggested "detention", he refused. Instead, he took her hand, pulled out a plastic ruler and struck her palm hard with it. The redness was later visible to other schoolgirls.

Report and retreat

After the blow, the teacher suddenly hugged the pupil, put his arms around her back and touched her closely with his upper body. The teenager found the gesture deeply inappropriate and subsequently filed a criminal complaint for sexual harassment. However, her lawyer withdrew this application before the end of the proceedings. The public prosecutor's office dropped this part of the charges, but convicted the teacher of assault.

The sentence: a fine of 300 francs, plus procedural costs of 500 francs and compensation for the parties and lawyers' fees totaling 1417.80 francs. As neither the teacher nor the pupil lodged an appeal, the penalty order is now legally binding.

The college reacted immediately after the incident became known. "The state pursues a zero-tolerance policy with regard to violence in schools," emphasized principal Gerhard Schmidt in a statement. The teacher was immediately suspended and was not given any new teaching responsibilities. He took up a new position at a school in German-speaking Switzerland for the current school year.