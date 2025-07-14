"It makes me very sad." A teacher with a headscarf is not employed in Eschenbach SG because of her religion. {symbol image} picture alliance / Fredrik von Erichsen/dpa

She was already scheduled, had bought materials and prepared the lessons - but a young teacher in Goldingen SG is not allowed to teach because of her headscarf. Now she is speaking out for the first time.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young teacher was not allowed to take up a promised position at Goldingen elementary school in Eschenbach SG because of her headscarf following protests from parents and a legal assessment by the canton.

In the interview, the teacher expressed her deep disappointment and spoke of discrimination, as she had been excluded without the chance of probation.

She is now actively looking for new positions and is focusing on openness in the application process - with the aim of preventing similar cases in the future. Show more

At Goldingen elementary school (municipality of Eschenbach SG), a young teacher was due to take over the first and second classes from the next school year. After an afternoon of visits with the children, a dispute arose - the appointment was withdrawn shortly before the summer vacations.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper and other sources, the school management had selected the teacher - religion was not an obstacle, and lessons were allowed to take place with a headscarf. After the day of the visit, several parents joined in the protests. The legal advice of the Canton of St. Gallen supported their position: children were entitled to a "religion-neutral education". Finally, the school management announced that the employment relationship would not be established in order to avoid a legal dispute.Roger Wüthrich, municipal councillor for education, explained that, as a small municipality, it was not possible to support a legal dispute lasting years with an uncertain outcome.

In an exclusive, anonymous interview with the "Linth-Zeitung", the teacher concerned spoke publicly about the case for the first time.

"It makes me sad"

When asked what it does to her that she can't take up her position because of the headscarf, she says: "It makes me sad. That's the only feeling. I studied for three years to be able to work as a teacher. It's been a dream of mine since the third grade. The fact that it won't work out for the time being makes me incredibly sad."

The municipality argued that the school had to be a neutral place - and wanted to avoid tensions and possible legal disputes. The teacher says: "On the one hand, I can understand that tensions could have arisen. On the other hand, I would have hoped that we were further along."

The teacher continues in the interview: "I have a teaching diploma that qualifies me to work as a teacher. I am now being denied this because I wear a headscarf. Without me being given a chance to prove myself. It's discriminatory."

Lack of conversations

The victim would like to see more communication: "What I can't understand is why people don't seek an open conversation." She is open to all people. She would have had no problem sitting at a table with everyone in peace. "The school management also saw my openness as positive."

Compromise? Not her style

Why she couldn't take up the position: Her headscarf. Would she take it off to teach at another school anyway? "It's not that far yet. I'm applying for other jobs now," explains the teacher. She is not giving up and is receiving support to prevent similar cases.

She continues: "Regardless of how it turns out, something like what I experienced must not happen again." She has planned all her lessons, bought materials and would now start organizing - instead she has to write applications.

"My current approach is to call a school first. That way I can explain my situation, that I want to teach with a headscarf. I've also already applied to the canton of Zurich - knowing that this canton is probably further ahead socially."