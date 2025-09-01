The "Triki" light strip from TCS. Screenshot TCS

The new "Triki" kindergarten seatbelt from TCS is supposed to make children more visible in road traffic - but in practice it causes many problems for children, parents and teachers.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new TCS children's seatbelt "Triki" is attracting criticism because children can hardly put it on on their own and teachers have more work to do as a result.

The reason is a new EU standard for better visibility, which made the more complex belt necessary.

In practice, many react with uncertainty and in some cases fall back on old models. Show more

All children who start kindergarten are given a child safety belt on their first day. Normally people are happy about this, but the new light strip from TCS has not gone down well with many parents and teachers this year, writes theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

The reason for this: The ribbon is now equipped with an additional belt. This must be fastened with a buckle, and the back part is to be attached to the belt with a press stud. However, many children need help from adults to do this.

For the kindergarten teachers, Triki involves additional work. At the end of the lesson, they have to help all the children put on the new straps - a task that actually contradicts their pedagogical principles.

"How stupid is that?"

According to the newspaper, over 10,000 kindergarten teachers from all over Switzerland are complaining about the new ribbons in the Facebook group CHindergartenlehrpersonen. "How stupid is that?" or "Can someone tell me how the children put the wristband on over a rucksack?" is written in the group. The mobility club confirms to the Tages-Anzeiger that they have received some reactions.

A new standard has been in force since 2024, which has made the use of the new "Triki" necessary. The previous ribbon no longer met the EU requirements for 360-degree visibility in road traffic. The TCS has solved this problem with a belt that has larger fluorescent areas. This allows children to be recognized better and, above all, earlier in traffic during the day, while reflective elements also ensure good visibility in the dark.

"It was a fire drill to design the new Triki wristband. The product is a temporary solution," says TCS spokesperson Vanessa Flack to the newspaper.

When the new standard came into force, swift action was required. Instead of a complete restart, a more pragmatic solution was therefore chosen: the existing model was extended to include a belt and a larger visible surface.

Teachers received no information

However, there was no time for comprehensive testing. The TCS is aware that the new Triki requires assistance from adults when putting it on. However, at least with the back part, help is only needed once - after that it remains reliably attached. "The new requirements make sense, but are difficult to implement in practice," admits Flack.

Many kindergarten teachers did not receive any information on how to use the new strip - so there was a lot of uncertainty. Some simply got hold of old straps and gave them to the children. Others removed the additional strap before handing out the new models.