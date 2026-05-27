Pupils suffer in their classrooms when temperatures are high. Bild: Marijan Murat/dpa

Overheated classrooms have a significant impact on pupils' health and learning performance. The teachers' association now wants to set an upper limit of 26 degrees indoors.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you Schools in Switzerland currently lack binding limits for hot days.

In a position paper, the teachers' association is now calling for standardized measurements and renovations.

A multi-stage system with binding measures should be introduced for school operations in hot weather. Show more

Sweating pupils in overheated classrooms: Temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius are already possible in classrooms at lunchtime on summer days. In the afternoon, peak values of up to 42 degrees Celsius have been recorded, according to measurements taken in the field. Such temperatures are particularly stressful for children, as they sweat less than adults.

While schoolchildren are already struggling with the heat these May days, the Swiss Federation of Teachers (LCH) is calling on the federal government and cantons to take action. In a newly published position paper, the LCH calls for an upper limit of 26 degrees indoors to be set as a binding limit for regular lessons. It also calls for a renovation offensive to make school buildings and outdoor areas suitable for heat.

Multi-stage system in hot weather

Shading, night-time cooling, greenery and suitable construction methods should be the main measures. Active room cooling should only be used where this is not sufficient. The focus here should be on operation with renewable energy sources.

The LHC therefore proposes a multi-stage system for school operation in hot weather. In normal operation up to 26 degrees, preventative measures can already take place during regular lessons. At 26 to 30 degrees, only limited lessons should take place, in some cases with relocation to cooler times or rooms. Above 30 degrees, regular lessons should then be suspended.

No sending home possible

As it is not possible to send children home because of the duty of supervision, measures such as using cooler rooms, moving lessons outside or moving lessons to the early morning must be properly clarified.

The LHC does not want short-term solutions; there should be a new heat management system with binding standards. The focus here will be on clear responsibilities and secure funding from the federal government and cantons.