At a class camp at an Aargau school in Ticino, teachers procured alcohol and cigarettes for the pupils. The camp is subsequently canceled.

The pupils are between 12 and 15 years old.

The teachers have since resigned. Show more

The Mutschellen district school's class camp in Bellinzona should have been an unforgettable week for two classes of pupils from the first to third years of secondary school. However, the trip ended unexpectedly and prematurely, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The two class teachers provided the pupils with alcohol and cigarettes during a trip to Italy. According to "20 Minuten", the pupils are between 12 and 15 years old.

A mother of one of the pupils concerned reports that her son called her on Wednesday evening, worried. Some of his classmates were drunk and he asked her to inform the principal. "An anxiety-filled night followed," said the mother, as she lost contact with her son and was unable to reach the principal.

Fierce argument between teacher and principal

Contact was only re-established at 1:30 am. The youngsters had to walk back to the hotel as there was no bus service. "The children were scared, they were cold, they were exhausted - and some were still drunk," she continued.

On their return to the hotel, a heated argument broke out between the principal and the teachers in charge. On Thursday, the principal took the pupils home early.

The school has already taken action: The two teachers have resigned and are leaving the school at the end of this week, according to a letter sent to parents. The school management is also organizing an extraordinary parents' evening to deal with the incident. Classes for the affected pupils were canceled on Friday to give them a break after the "challenging time with little sleep".

The Mutschellen district school did not issue an official statement on the incident at the request of "20 Minuten".