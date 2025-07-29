Empty refrigerated shelves for dairy products have been troubling Migros customers since the beginning of June. Picture: zVg

Empty refrigerated shelves for dairy products have been a source of frustration for Migros customers. An IT system changeover two months ago is to blame. Cream cheese and yoghurts are now back in stock and there seems to be an improvement in sight.

According to the media office, this is due to a "system changeover at the Elsa Group at the beginning of June". The Migros subsidiary in Estavayer-le-Lac FR manufactures dairy products.

Cream cheese and yogurts are now available again and there finally seems to be an improvement in sight.

"Teams of experts are doing everything they can to stabilize the supply chains, working intensively on software solutions and implementing manual measures in parallel to improve the situation," says Migros spokeswoman Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir at the request of blue News. Show more

Prisca Huguenin-dit-Lenoir, empty refrigerated shelves of dairy products have been causing annoyed Migros customers since the beginning of June. What is the current situation?

Empty refrigerated shelves have been sporadic and temporary at most and have not occurred for several weeks. The current disruptions only affect hard and semi-hard cheese in some cases - all other dairy products are available again.

The national range was affected, while regional products were always available. Cream cheese and yoghurts have been available again for several weeks, even if there may be isolated and temporary gaps within the usual range. This means that there may be differences from store to store.

In the past, it was said that IT problems at Elsa, the Migros subsidiary that manufactures dairy products in Estavayer-le-Lac FR, were to blame for the supply bottlenecks. Can you provide more precise information today about what kind of IT problems are involved?

The Elsa Group converted its IT system at the beginning of June. At the same time, it implemented new software at the high-bay warehouse in Ursy.

Is it possible to say when the IT problems at Elsa will finally be resolved - and when customers will be able to find the full range of dairy products in Migros stores again?

Teams of experts are doing everything they can to stabilize the supply chains, working intensively on software solutions and implementing manual measures in parallel to improve the situation.

These long-term measures are already having an effect and, apart from individual and temporary gaps in hard and semi-hard cheese, the entire range is available as usual.

For almost two months now, a large proportion of the dairy products produced by Elsa have been unable to be delivered and sold. However, the cows are still giving milk. Is this being destroyed?

That is not the case. Deliveries took place throughout the entire duration of the restrictions despite the technical restrictions. The order quantities and production volumes were adjusted to the delivery capacity. In the meantime, the entire production is being sold.

Has Migros ever had such an IT problem in the past that restricted deliveries to stores for weeks?

No.

Will Migros customers have to be prepared for delivery problems like this again and again in the future?

There are no general supply bottlenecks. Elsa Group is the only Migros industrial company affected by the software changeover.

