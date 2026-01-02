After the devastating fire on New Year's Eve, there is great sadness in Crans-Montana. Around 400 people took part in a church service on Thursday evening. Flowers and candles at the scene of the accident commemorate the victims of the tragedy.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ski resort of Crans-Montana, several hundred people commemorated the victims of the fire disaster on Thursday evening.

Candles and flowers near the scene of the accident commemorate the deceased.

Many of the 40 or so victims have not yet been identified

The fire in the "La Constellation" bar on New Year's Eve has deeply shaken the Valais ski resort of Crans-Montana. Around 400 people gathered for a service on Thursday evening to remember the victims and say goodbye.

Several hundred people also gathered near the scene of the accident, laid flowers and lit candles. The tragedy also caused great consternation abroad, and there is great sympathy.

According to information so far, 40 people died in the fire and 115 others were injured, some of them seriously. Many of the victims were young people. The authorities are calling it one of the worst fire accidents in Valais in recent years. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

