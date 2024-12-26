  1. Residential Customers
Impact on train services Technical fault paralyzes car transport on the Furka

SDA

26.12.2024 - 07:38

A sign shows the way to the Furka car transport.
A sign shows the way to the Furka car transport.
Keystone

A technical fault made it impossible to operate the Furka car transport service on Thursday morning. Train services are also affected.

Keystone-SDA

26.12.2024, 07:38

26.12.2024, 08:09

Operations at the Furka car transporter were suspended on Thursday morning between Oberwald VS and Realp UR due to a technical fault on the railroad system. There were also cancellations to passenger services on the Visp VS - Andermatt UR line.

The trains on the R 43 line were affected, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway announced on X. No replacement passenger transport is possible.

According to the railroad, motorists should check alternative routes for journeys to Valais and central Switzerland.

