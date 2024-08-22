This is where the teenager was lying. Kapo GR

A teenager climbed onto a moving train in the Engadin and was seriously injured by an electric shock.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday morning, a teenager on a moving train was injured by an electric shock from the overhead line.

He had previously climbed onto the roof of a Rhaetian Railway RhB passenger coach. Show more

On Wednesday morning, a teenager on a moving train was injured by an electric shock from the overhead contact line. He had previously climbed onto the roof of a Rhaetian Railway RhB passenger coach.

According to initial findings by the cantonal police of Graubünden, the 14-year-old must have climbed onto the departing Rhaetian Railway train at La Punt-Chamues-ch station shortly after 7 am. A short time later, he was hit by an electric shock from the 11,000-volt overhead line and thrown from the moving train.

An engine driver passing the scene of the accident with a freight train after 8 a.m. noticed the seriously injured person next to the tracks and immediately initiated emergency braking. She then alerted the emergency services and administered first aid.

A team from the Oberengadin Rescue Service continued to provide emergency medical care and Rega flew the tourist, who was from the Czech Republic, to Zurich University Hospital. Specialists from the Rhaetian Railway assisted the Graubünden cantonal police with the investigation. Together with the juvenile prosecutor's office, they are clarifying the circumstances surrounding this rail accident.