The police track two cars with stolen license plates from Aargau to the Basel region When they are arrested, it turns out that the cars are also stolen - and the suspects are only 17 and 19 years old.

The suspected thieves flee along the highway into the canton of Basel-Landschaft. After the Diegten BL exit, they both have an accident, try to escape on foot and are arrested.

Both suspects are from France, one is 17, the other 19 years old. Show more

Shortly after midnight, a used car dealer in Hunzenschwil, Aargau, notices that men are removing license plates from one of his vehicles. He calls the police, who shortly afterwards take up the pursuit of two BMWs in which the suspected thieves are sitting.

The two drivers ignore the police patrol's stop sign and drive onto the A2 highway through the canton of Solothurn into the Basel region. In the meantime, officers from the Basel-Landschaft police force join them. At the Diegten BL exit, the fugitives, one in a BMW X4 and the other in an X6, drive off the highway, whereupon the X4 crashes.

The driver tries to flee on foot. Shortly afterwards, police officers arrest the man. A short time later, police officers discover the X6 with flat tires in Liestal BL. They are also able to handcuff the second driver nearby.

Getaway cars are also stolen

During the night of the chase, the officers discovered that the two BMWs had been stolen in Oberentfelden AG - seven kilometers from Hunzenschwil, where the suspects had unscrewed the license plates.

And it turns out that the two car thieves are young - one is 17, the other 19 years old. Both are from France. The Aargau cantonal police have taken the two young men away for further investigation. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation.