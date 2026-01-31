The Fribourg cantonal police have arrested a 14-year-old teenager. KEYSTONE

A 14-year-old fled from a police checkpoint in Bulle early on Saturday morning. The journey ended after a car accident in La Tour-de-Trême, nobody was injured.

A 14-year-old was stopped by the Fribourg cantonal police in La Tour-de-Trême early on Saturday morning after driving away. No one was injured. A second person in the vehicle was able to flee, according to a police report.

According to the police, a patrol wanted to check a vehicle in a parking lot in Bulle at around 4.10 am. The driver drove off at the sight of the emergency services. He first fled in the direction of Morlon and then on to La Tour-de-Trême. In the process, he committed several violations of the Road Traffic Act.

The journey ended in La Tour-de-Trême after an accident at a traffic circle on Rue de l'Ancien-Comté. The vehicle came to a halt there. According to a police statement, there were no injuries. The emergency services arrested the driver for the time being. He is a 14-year-old minor from the region.

When questioned, the teenager stated that he had used his parents' car without their knowledge and did not have a driver's license. The authorities reported him to the juvenile court for various road traffic offenses.

There was also a second person in the vehicle. This person fled on foot. The police have not yet been able to stop them. The investigation to identify this person is ongoing.