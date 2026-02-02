The deadly scene occurred at the Neumatt school in Aesch BL. Google Maps

A fatal fight between teenagers in Aesch BL shook Switzerland in the summer of 2024 - now the alleged perpetrator is on trial in Muttenz. The charges are serious, the versions of the crime differ.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 15-year-old was fatally injured with a knife during a night-time argument in Aesch BL in the summer of 2024.

The suspect, who is now 19 years old, will stand trial on Monday for intentional homicide.

The indictment describes two possible courses of events. Despite unclear details, the public prosecutor's office assumes that the murder was premeditated.

The accused is also charged with a traffic offense, a sexual offense and a violation of the Weapons Act.

blue News attended the trial in Muttenz and reported on the developments. Show more

The incident made headlines across Switzerland in the summer of 2024: A fight escalated fatally in the early hours of the morning on the grounds of the Neumatt school in Aesch BL. A 15-year-old teenager was injured with a knife and died a short time later in hospital from massive blood loss.

The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the police that same morning. The accused, who is now 19 years old, has been in preventive detention ever since. From Monday, he will have to answer to the Muttenz Criminal Court. The charge is intentional homicide.

The background to the crime was previously unclear. The indictment, which is available to blue News, now brings details to light. However, the public prosecutor's office has apparently not succeeded in establishing a clear course of events: It describes two scenarios for the homicide - a common procedure when statements differ and the evidence is complex.

In both scenarios, it is described that tensions had already arisen within a group of around 15 people before the crime. On the night of the crime, the accused received an anonymous phone call. Whether he knew that he would meet three young men from this group shortly afterwards remains unclear. What is certain, however, is that he left the house after midnight and took a folding knife with him.

Things then escalated on the school playground. In scenario 1, one of the three young men recognized the knife the accused was carrying and fled. The 15-year-old victim, on the other hand, allegedly did not notice the weapon and provoked the accused. This resulted in the fatal stabbing.

Scenario 2 describes the course of events differently: According to this scenario, the now 19-year-old was first attacked and beaten himself. Only then did he pull out the knife, initially wielding it at leg level and finally hitting the teenager in the upper body.

However, it remains unclear what originally triggered the fight.

Charge of intentional homicide

Despite the differing accounts, the public prosecutor's office has decided on its legal assessment. It is not assuming bodily harm resulting in death, but rather intentional homicide.

In addition to the homicide, the defendant is also accused of a sexual offense and a traffic offense in the same proceedings. He is alleged to have had consensual sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl at the age of 16.

In April 2024, he also exceeded the speed limit of 50 km/h by 26 kilometers per hour on his motorcycle in Grellingen BL. Possession of the prohibited folding knife is also a violation of the Weapons Act.

The presumption of innocence applies in all cases. If convicted of intentional homicide, the defendant faces a prison sentence of between 5 and 20 years.

The trial will take place next Monday and Tuesday. The verdict is scheduled for February 11. blue News will be on site at the criminal justice center in Muttenz on Monday and will report extensively on the case.