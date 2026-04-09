The accident occurred at Allaman VD station. Screenshot Google Maps

On Wednesday evening, a young man died after being hit by a train at Allaman station. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

Sven Ziegler

At around 7.50 p.m. on Wednesday, the police headquarters of the canton of Vaud (CVP) was informed that a young man had just been hit by a train at Allaman SBB station.

For reasons that are still unclear, a 15-year-old boy who was part of a group of young people at the station crossed the tracks. He was then hit by a train traveling directly towards Lausanne. Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the Swiss national, who lived in the area, died at the scene of the accident.

The public prosecutor's office was informed and the public prosecutor on duty opened an investigation. She transferred the investigation to the Vaud cantonal police.

A large number of personnel were deployed, including members of the SBB fire department.