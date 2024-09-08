The man was fatally injured. (symbolic image) sda

A young tractor driver was fatally injured in an accident near Stammheim ZH on Sunday night. He overturned his tractor shortly after 2 am.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A young tractor driver had a fatal accident near Stammheim ZH on Sunday night.

He overturned his tractor shortly after 2 a.m. Show more

A young man was killed in an accident involving an agricultural tractor in Unterstammheim ZH early on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a 16-year-old Swiss man was driving a farm tractor on a side road. For unknown reasons, he left the road after a bend and the tractor overturned. The young driver was so seriously injured that he died at the scene of the accident.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the juvenile prosecutor's office.

Together with the Zurich Cantonal Police, the Winterthur Rescue Service, an emergency paramedic, the Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor of the Unterland, a legal inspector, the Stammertal fire department and a private towing company were deployed.