Measurement in Biel Teenager (16) speeds through 30 km/h zone at 84 km/h

Sven Ziegler

25.4.2025

The Bern police inform about the speeding offense on Friday. (symbolic picture)
Imago

At the beginning of March, a car was measured in a 30 km/h zone in Biel at a massively excessive speed. The driver was identified and will have to answer to the courts.

25.04.2025, 10:30

On Sunday, March 9, a car was found to be driving at a massively excessive speed during a speed measurement on Mösliweg in Biel/Bienne. After deducting the legal tolerance, the speed of the vehicle was 84 km/h. The speed limit on the stretch of road in question is 30 km/h.

The suspected driver was subsequently identified and stopped. When questioned, the 16-year-old confessed to having been driving the vehicle at the time in question.

The accused will have to answer to the courts, as the Bern cantonal police reported in a press release on Friday.