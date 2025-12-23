The ski area on Melchsee-Frutt. (archive photo) sda

A 17-year-old teenager has died after a serious fall on the ski slope in the Melchsee-Frutt ski area. He was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later succumbed to his injuries there.

Sven Ziegler

A fatal skiing accident occurred in the Melchsee-Frutt ski area on Sunday. According to the authorities, a 17-year-old teenager had a serious fall on the Bonistock-Bettenalp ski slope at around 1 p.m. on December 21.

After going over a crest, the teenager fell for reasons that are as yet unexplained and sustained life-threatening injuries. The rescue service took him by helicopter to a hospital outside the canton.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the teenager later succumbed to his serious injuries.

The piste rescue service, Rega and the Obwalden cantonal police were deployed. The authorities did not initially provide any further details about the course of the accident.