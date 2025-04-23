The public prosecutor's office has filed an indictment with the district court in Brugg. Kanton Aargau

A patient suffers several serious injuries in the clinic - and dies. Now two doctors are the focus of the judiciary: the prosecution accuses them of failing to take protective measures, even though the risk was known.

Dominik Müller

Two former senior doctors at Aargau Psychiatric Services have been charged with intentional and negligent homicide by omission respectively.

In 2020, a 17-year-old patient died in the clinic as a result of multiple self-inflicted injuries.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the doctors of failing to take sufficient protective measures despite being aware of the high potential for self-harm, thereby contributing to the patient's death. Show more

The Brugg-Zurzach public prosecutor's office has brought charges against two former senior doctors at the Aargau Psychiatric Services. The case centers on the death of a patient who inflicted serious injuries on himself several times during a hospital stay in 2020 and later died as a result.

The public prosecutor's office accuses the doctors of having taken inadequate protective measures, as it writes in a press release. Charges have been brought for intentional or negligent homicide by omission.

In 2020, a young patient repeatedly inflicted serious injuries on himself during an inpatient stay and later died as a result at Zurich University Hospital. According to the public prosecutor, the doctors reacted inadequately to the patient's behavior and thus contributed to his death.

Repeated self-harm with fatal consequences

In November 2020, the then 17-year-old patient voluntarily entered the psychiatric clinic. Due to a rapid deterioration in his mental state, a precautionary placement was ordered shortly afterwards, which was confirmed by the court. The reasons for this included an obsessive-compulsive disorder and an increased risk of self-harm.

In the weeks leading up to the incident, the young man deliberately allowed himself to fall backwards several times, causing increasingly serious head injuries. Among other things, the clinic also documented a series of falls that occurred in quick succession.

On December 30, 2020, the patient was found motionless in the room after he had fallen again several times. He received emergency medical treatment and was transferred by helicopter to Zurich University Hospital, where he died a few days later as a result of severe traumatic brain injury.

Breach of duty despite knowledge of the danger

Based on a psychiatric expert opinion obtained, the public prosecutor's office assumes that close supervision would have been absolutely necessary in this case. Despite being aware of the risk of self-harm and the repeated falls, the accused senior physician allegedly failed to take sufficient measures to protect the patient.

In the opinion of the public prosecutor, she deliberately accepted that the patient could suffer fatal injuries. She is accused of intentional homicide by omission of the patient.

The co-accused senior consultant, to whom the defendant was subordinate, is accused of negligent homicide. He is alleged to have recognized and documented the dangerous situation but, contrary to his duty, failed to order or enforce necessary protective measures in the long term.

Charges of intentional and negligent homicide

As part of the indictment, the public prosecutor is requesting an unconditional prison sentence of six years against the senior physician and a conditional prison sentence of two years against the senior physician in charge. The indictment was filed with the competent district court.

The presumption of innocence applies to both accused persons until a final conviction is handed down.