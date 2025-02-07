The district court in the city of Zurich. Archivbild: Keystone

A teenager loses a tooth during a police check after laughing at an officer's voice. The case is currently being heard in Zurich District Court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five police officers are on trial at Zurich District Court.

They are alleged to have used disproportionate force during a check on teenagers.

One of the teenagers lost a tooth in the process. Show more

Five officers of the Zurich city police, including four men and one woman, are on trial for abuse of authority. They are accused of using disproportionate force during a stop of a teenager in August 2021, as reported by "20 Minuten".

According to the report, the police were called to a Coop in Zurich-Friesenberg to take the personal details of four young people who were behaving aggressively. During the check, one of the youths laughed at the police officer's high-pitched voice.

The officer then allegedly tried to hit the youth in the stomach with a knee, but failed. Instead, the youth was thrown to the ground and lost a tooth. The policewoman present is said to have supported her colleague.

Verdict still pending

There were further altercations at the police station. The teenager refused to take part in an identity scan, whereupon three police officers used force. The public prosecutor's office is demanding conditional fines for the officers. The defense, on the other hand, is pleading for acquittal, arguing that the young people were aggressive and disrespectful. They also had a criminal history.

The trial will continue as the teenager was unable to attend due to illness. His lawyer will respond in writing to the defense pleas. A verdict is still pending and will be communicated to the parties orally. The presumption of innocence applies.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.