The police confiscated the pepper spray. sda

A pupil sprayed pepper spray in the Haslen secondary school in Uznach SG. Around 45 young people then complained of a chesty cough and burning eyes. Several emergency services were deployed.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 15-year-old pupil sprayed pepper spray in the Haslen upper school building in Uznach.

Around 45 pupils then complained of a chesty cough and burning eyes.

All those affected were able to go home again after a medical examination. Show more

On Monday morning, there was an incident involving pepper spray at the Haslen secondary school in Uznach in the canton of St.Gallen.

Shortly before 10.45 a.m., the St.Gallen cantonal police received a report that an irritant had been sprayed in a corridor of the "Haslen Neubau" building. Several pupils then complained of a chesty cough and burning eyes.

The emergency services were immediately deployed to the school building. A total of around 45 pupils aged between 14 and 16 were medically examined.

Specialists from the emergency services and members of the Rapperswil-Jona fire department's first-aid team were deployed. All those affected were able to return home after the examination. No one had to be hospitalized.

According to the police, classes were able to continue as normal in the afternoon.

The Rapperswil-Jona chemical brigade and specialists from the Forensics Competence Center of the St.Gallen cantonal police identified the sprayed substance as pepper spray. The affected areas of the school building were then ventilated. The emergency services seized a pepper spray from a 15-year-old pupil.

The police immediately launched an investigation. These are being carried out on behalf of the juvenile prosecutor's office of the Canton of St.Gallen.

In addition to the police and emergency services, several firefighters, five ambulances, an emergency doctor and a paramedic were also deployed.