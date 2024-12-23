The three occupants were only slightly injured in the accident. Kapo ZH

A night-time speeding trip on Sihltalstrasse ends in an accident for three teenagers. The passengers film the risky drive and are now sentenced for it.

A night-time drive on Sihltalstrasse from Langnau ZH towards Sihlbrugg ZH ended in an accident for three young people in January 2023. The 20-year-old driver exceeded the speed limit by around 70 km/h and reached almost 150 km/h, according to the "Zürichsee-Zeitung" newspaper.

Also in the car were a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, who filmed the journey on their cell phones instead of braking the driver. The Limmattal/Albis public prosecutor's office has now established that by filming, the passengers encouraged the risky driving and even encouraged the driver to speed.

All three occupants arrested

On a right-hand bend, where the driver barely braked, the car left the road at around 126 km/h and crashed into the central crash barrier. The speed limit at this point is 60 km/h. Fortunately, the occupants only suffered minor injuries, although the vehicle was badly damaged.

All three occupants were arrested after the accident. The driver is facing a criminal investigation for a speeding offense.

The passengers received a fine of 90 daily rates of 30 francs each, which they will only have to pay if they reoffend within the next two years. They will also have to pay a fine of 500 francs.