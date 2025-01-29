Last week, three teenagers had to answer to the Meilen district court. sda

Two years ago, a house in Männedorf burned down. Now the Meilen district court has found three teenagers guilty of causing the fire. However, there was no punishment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On July 21, 2022, a fire broke out in Männedorf in which a horse trailer and the attic of a building went up in flames.

The cantonal police estimated the damage to property at over one hundred thousand francs.

Three young people now had to answer to the district court. Show more

In the late evening of July 21, 2022, a horse trailer caught fire in Männedorf ZH. The flames were so high that they had spread to the adjoining residential building. It was only in the early hours of the morning that the emergency services managed to tame the flames.

The attic of the old building was completely destroyed, with damage estimated at over one hundred thousand francs. No one was in the house, so there were no injuries.

Shortly after the fire, witnesses and the homeowners suspected that it might have been caused by someone else. A loud bang was heard by residents and the owners suspected that the horse trailer had been deliberately set on fire. Witnesses reported this to the newspaper "20 Minuten" at the time

Three teenagers before the district court

Last week, three young people had to answer to the Meilen district court, as theTages-Anzeigernewspaper reports. The trial took place in camera, as stipulated by juvenile criminal procedure law.

The teenagers had experimented with disinfectant on that summer evening, doused a broom with it and set it alight. The burning broom was dragged around, causing embers to fall onto the horse trailer and start the fire.

According to the newspaper, the youths denied that the fire was caused by the burning broom. But the youth welfare office came to a different conclusion. They attributed the cause of the fire directly to the broom. The youths were found guilty of negligently causing a conflagration.

The court refrained from imposing a sentence and instead issued a reprimand, as the court assumed that this would be sufficient to deter them from committing further crimes.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.