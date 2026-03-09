The teenagers were on a joyride. Stadtpolizei St. Gallen

Several teenagers allegedly stole a car in St.Gallen and took it for a joyride. The drive ended after a collision with a parked vehicle - four teenagers were stopped by the police.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four teenagers aged between 10 and 15 allegedly stole a car in St.Gallen and went for a joyride.

During the drive, the vehicle presumably collided with a parked car on Heimstrasse.

The St.Gallen city police were able to stop all four of those involved a short time later. Show more

Early on Sunday morning at around 5 a.m., residents of Heimstrasse in St.Gallen reported to the police that several young people were attempting to steal a car. When the city police arrived on the scene, they found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the street.

Shortly afterwards, another patrol on Zurich Street noticed two youths on foot who had apparently fled the scene. The two were stopped.

In the course of further investigations, the police were able to locate two more youths and also stop them.

According to the information available so far, the four youngsters, aged between 10 and 15, had previously stolen a car on Heimstrasse. During the subsequent journey, the vehicle presumably collided with a parked car on the same street.

After the accident, the youths abandoned the stolen car and drove away from the scene.

The exact circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated by the St.Gallen city police.