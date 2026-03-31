Police dog Erol was able to catch the thief. Polizei St. Gallen

After a break-in at a car garage on Rütistrasse, the St. Gallen cantonal police arrested a 16-year-old Frenchman. Police dog Erol tracked him down in the undergrowth.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a night-time break-in at a car garage, the St. Gallen cantonal police arrested a 16-year-old Frenchman on Tuesday night.

The teenager is said to have stolen three cars with accomplices.

Police dog Erol tracked him down in the undergrowth. Show more

On Tuesday night, the St. Gallen cantonal police arrested a 16-year-old Frenchman who was on the run after breaking into a car garage on Rütistrasse in Ermenswil SG, according to a statement.

Together with other as yet unknown perpetrators, the teenager is said to have stolen three vehicles: a white Porsche Boxster, a gray BMW 530d and a gray Audi Q3.

Shortly before midnight, the police received a report that the garage had been broken into. According to the information available so far, the perpetrators had forced open a window of an office container, stolen several vehicle keys and then stolen the cars.

As part of a large-scale manhunt, the BMW was found in the Joneren area. The suspected driver, the 16-year-old, fled on foot but was apprehended in the undergrowth with the help of the police dog Erol.

The Porsche was later seized by the Schwyz cantonal police near the A15 near Tuggen, while the Audi Q3 was found abandoned on the A4 by the Zurich cantonal police. The perpetrators of these two vehicles are still on the run.

In addition to several patrols and specialized services of the St. Gallen cantonal police, the Schwyz and Zurich cantonal police forces and the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (BAZG) were also involved in the operation.