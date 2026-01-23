Four teenagers are alleged to have provoked a father in the Baden district over several days by riding e-scooters, honking their horns repeatedly, and setting off firecrackers. When the 50-year-old man tried to confront them, the situation escalated. He has now been fined.

In the Baden AG district Teenagers terrorize a father for days—but in the end, he is the one who is convicted

Here's what it's all about Four teenagers are alleged to have taunted a father in the Baden district over the course of several days and thrown firecrackers at his car.

When the man tried to confront the group, a 14-year-old was held back by his sons and taken into the house.

The father was fined 600 francs for assault and failing to maintain control of his car. Summary created with

For several days, four teenagers are said to have harassed a father in a village in the Baden district. According to a final penalty order obtained by the "Aargauer Zeitung" has obtained, they repeatedly rode past his house on e-scooters, honked their horns, and set off firecrackers.

According to reports, one evening in April, shortly before 10 p.m., they threw so-called “women’s farts” at the 50-year-old’s car. Similar incidents are said to have already taken place over the previous three days.

Finally, the man had had enough. He got into his car and set out through the village to find the teenagers and confront them.

Teen Kicks In Front Door

While the father was out, the group returned to his house. The teenagers are said to have encouraged one of them to go to the front door.

The door was not locked, but merely ajar. According to the summary judgment, the 14-year-old kicked it open, put one foot inside the house, and shouted insults. He then ran away.

Almost at the same time, the father returned with his 14-year-old son. As they got out of the car to confront the teenagers, the car suddenly started moving. The man hadn’t applied the parking brake firmly enough. The car rolled into a billboard, causing property damage of about 400 francs.

Sons Detain Teenager in Their Home

The four teenagers fled on their e-scooters. However, one of them apparently panicked, left his scooter behind, and tried to escape on foot.

The family man's 14-year-old son caught up with him and grabbed him. The two got into a scuffle. Shortly afterward, another son came out of the house, pulled the two apart, and dragged the teenager into the building by his shoulders.

There, the 14-year-old was forced to remain seated on a chair. Until the police—alerted by the daughter—arrived, one of the sons held him by the arm. According to the *Aargauer Zeitung*, the father spat in the teenager’s face once during this time.

1,100 francs total cost

The Baden District Attorney's Office convicted the 50-year-old of assault and of violating the Road Traffic Act by failing to maintain control of his vehicle, resulting in an accident.

He must pay a fine of 600 francs. Together with the fees associated with the summary judgment, the total cost amounts to 1,100 francs. The summary judgment is now final.

According to information provided by the Aargau Public Prosecutor's Office to the "Aargauer Zeitung," separate proceedings are underway against the four teenagers at the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.